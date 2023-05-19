BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 36.37%.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BGC Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,467,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

