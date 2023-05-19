Betsy S. Atkins Sells 5,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

