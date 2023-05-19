Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

