Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Lowered to $9.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRY. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Berry Price Performance

BRY stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

