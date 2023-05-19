Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $791.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.