Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 2,554 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 339,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

