Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases New Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. 61,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,127. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

