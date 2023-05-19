Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $7.27 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 258.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $30.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,301.76. The company had a trading volume of 176,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,255.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,095.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,337.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

