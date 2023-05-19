Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $493,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.3 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 444,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,015. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day moving average is $162.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

