Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 74,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 22,806,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,514,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

