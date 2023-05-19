Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 3,378 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. 1,300,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,553. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

