Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

