Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.53

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 624423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of -64.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.17 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.