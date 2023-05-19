Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 29.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 29.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$10.52. 833,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 560,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.12.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
