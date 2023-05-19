Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 29.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 29.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$10.52. 833,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 560,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.12.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.84375 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

