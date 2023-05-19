Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.68-3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 10.7 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

