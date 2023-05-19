Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of decline low- to mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68-3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.62.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

