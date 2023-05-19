Barrington Research Cuts Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target to $32.00

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forrester Research by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Forrester Research by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 224.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

