Barrington Research Cuts Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target to $32.00

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Forrester Research Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forrester Research by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Forrester Research by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 224.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
