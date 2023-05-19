Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.51) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Helios Towers Stock Down 1.7 %

LON HTWS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 94.40 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £991.20 million, a PE ratio of -786.67 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.59. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.45 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.20 ($1.86).

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

