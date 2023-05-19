Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 54,173 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.15% of Ashland worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

