Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,447 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

