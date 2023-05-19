Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 137,454 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 137,454 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $11,746,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,895 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $748.85 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

