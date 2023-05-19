Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $11,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in General Electric by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

GE opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

