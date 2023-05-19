Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 860 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,958,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $452.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.34 and its 200-day moving average is $457.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

