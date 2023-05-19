Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 26,686 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.01.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

