Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

