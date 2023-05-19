Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 21,776 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Black Knight worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in Black Knight by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $55.76 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

