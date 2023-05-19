Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.16 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$119.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.47 and a twelve month high of C$138.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.13.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.09.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

