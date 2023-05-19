Bank of America Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $176.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $146.43 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

