Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.70.
Banco Santander Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 2,076,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
