Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of BMA opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $658.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
