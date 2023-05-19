Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $658.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Macro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Macro by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco Macro by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.