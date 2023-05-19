Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 4.0 %

BBAR stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.