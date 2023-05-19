Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 4.0 %
BBAR stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.