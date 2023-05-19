BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.6 %

BANF opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

