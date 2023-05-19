Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $635.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $312,708 in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.