Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.56.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.