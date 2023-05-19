Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

DOV traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. 122,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

