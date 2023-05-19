Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 5,596 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.09% of Hasbro worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HAS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 517,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,002. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

