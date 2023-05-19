Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New $19.88 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,099,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,634,579. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

