Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

SON traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,079. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.