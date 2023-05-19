Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.05. 75,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

