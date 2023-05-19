Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $17.94 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.93. 80,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.50 and its 200 day moving average is $318.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

