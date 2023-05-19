Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,849 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 53,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

