Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.03.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $149.66. 3,125,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a market capitalization of $403.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

