Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 698 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

