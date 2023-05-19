Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 3,429 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 232,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

