B. Riley Increases Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Price Target to $5.50

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

AUGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Augmedix Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 70.81% and a negative return on equity of 570.66%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Augmedix by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,528 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Augmedix by 13.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Augmedix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

