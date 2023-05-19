Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AZRE opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

