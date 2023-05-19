Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.64.

AXON opened at $201.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

