Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,692,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $29,313,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,638,000 after buying an additional 735,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.