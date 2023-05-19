Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

