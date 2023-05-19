Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 618,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 273,057 shares.The stock last traded at $58.81 and had previously closed at $58.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

